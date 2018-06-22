Pork and Mixed Mushroom Risotto

I’ve only very recently broken into my cast iron pan, but I’ve wasted no time and cooked plenty of things in it. It’s great for meats and proteins obviously because it encourages the formation of a delicious golden crust, but something that not many people know is that a cast iron skillet is also incredible for making risottos. Think about it-the pan heats evenly across the surface area, which means that it’s not only great for risotto, but also makes risotto faster to make because the pan is built in a way to encourage evaporation of the liquid. As is the case with risotto, you’ll still have to be vigilant and do the taste test to check if the rice is cooked through obviously, but a few stirs now and then should be more than enough for this cast iron skillet risotto. Time to bid farewell to the exhausting stand-over-the-stove kind of risotto? Maybe.

As is the case with most risottos I set out to make, building layers of flavour are most important. Obviously, I begin by browning my meat, which the cast iron pan does quite expertly, may I add. Next, using a mixed variety of mushrooms helps immensely. A favourite of mine is porcini, but it’s a real pity that it’s so bloody expensive here in Mumbai. I choose to go instead with a mixture of shiitake, chanterelle or oyster and button mushrooms. The more the better. The mushrooms in a sense deglaze the pan and loosen the porcine bits to which I add onions and caramelise them for going forward with the recipe. I use my trusty pressure cooker chicken stock in this recipe for the risotto, but you could opt to use a stock cube instead and check for seasoning. If you don’t have both, just go with water. I’ve done that on some days, and it’s perfectly okay.

Some things to always remember when making risotto in a cast iron skillet- Risotto shouldn’t overcook and become mushy like how some people like their rice at home; there should still be a bit of bite to it. The risotto should be taken off the pan with enough liquid still in the pan, because a risotto dries out as it sits, and it will continue to do so until you take the risotto out of the still-hot cast iron pan.