Devil’s Cherry Cake With Cherry Marshmallow Buttercream

Very few dessert cookbooks really up the ante on technique like Stella Parks’ Bravetart has in recent times. The groundbreaking dessert tome has paved the way for a new age of fantastic baked goods and candy being pulled out of our ovens and into the dining room. The last time I was this excited about a dessert book was Ottolenghi and Helen Goh’s Sweet-another fantastic addition to the world of dessert that gave confections that very Ottolenghi spin. Stella’s recipes take recipes that are good, yes, but make them better with sharp technique, tips that you didn’t know you needed, and the end result is something far superior to what you set out to make.

This devil’s chocolate cake for example, doubly approved by Edd Kimber, The Boy Who Bakes and I, is perhaps the chocolate cake to top all chocolate cakes. It’s doubly chocolatey from both cocoa powder and melted chocolate, and does not compromise on texture, which both looks and feels beautifully moist when cut into. This seasonal take on the devil’s chocolate cake uses cherry juice in place of coffee in the original recipe with the addition of kirsch in both cake as well as buttercream to really amp up the cherry flavour, which tends to be a bit muted otherwise.

The buttercream I pair this with, another Bravetart wonder, was a Cherry and Kirsch marshmallow buttercream made by whipping together gelatine and sugar syrup, as you would if you were making marshmallow. The buttercream is eggless, but still has the incredible lightness of a Swiss Meringue buttercream. This really amazes me as an amateur baker. The fact that I could get it right at home goes to show that anyone who puts their head to it can do the same. The recipes are really THAT good.

Special equipment: You will need a pen-type kitchen thermometer for the buttercream. It’s important to invest in one for the long run and it costs next to nothing (less than 300 INR) last I checked.