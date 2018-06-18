Miso Caramel Monkey Bread

Author bellyovermind

Yield 8-10

The white miso adds a savoury depth to the cloying sweetness of regular caramel sauce. I purposely keep the caramel on the more savoury side because you’re dealing with sugar dusted monkey bread buns here, so the bread is sweet enough by itself, so it all comes together wonderfully.

Salted butter 350g, divided into 226g butter, chilled and cut into cubes, and the remaining melted and set aside to cool

Instructions

Start by warming your milk for just about 2 minutes, or until warm to your hand, but not hot. If it’s hot for your hand, it’s probably going to kill the yeast. So to this warm milk, add the yeast and stir. Let the milk sit till the yeast is foamy.

Stir together the flour sugar and salt in a large bowl and to it, add the milk and yeast mixture using your trusty bear claw hand motion to stir it around and wet all the flour mixture evenly. Add the eggs and continue to bear claw around the bowl. Keep working the mixture with your hand, not adding more flour to this mixture until absolutely necessary, and only to pull it away from the bowl. You want the dough to be elastic and smooth to work with by the end of it.

In a separate bowl, add the 226g of chilled butter and whip it with the electric hand mixer until it gets loose enough to spoon but is still cold.

To the elastic dough, add the butter a spoonful at a time, working the butter into the dough by lifting and banging the dough down onto the butter to incorporate it, before adding the next tablespoonful. Keep adding the butter until the dough is soft and smooth again, but it shouldn't be sticky. Transfer the dough to a bowl and place in a warm area, covered with a wet cloth for an hour or until doubled in size.

Once the dough has doubled in size, punch the dough down and spread it into a greased 33cm x 22cm brownie dish in an even layer. Clingfilm the dough and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, take an angel food pan and brush the sides with the reserved melted butter. Add about a cup of regular sugar into the pan and shake out any excess that isn’t stuck to the sides of the pan.

Stir together the caster sugar and ground cinnamon .

In an air-conditioned room on a clean surface, place the brownie tin and take the plastic off. Brush the entire surface liberally with the reserved melted butter and sprinkle over the cinnamon sugar.

Turn out the dough on the clean work surface and brush the other side with melted butter and repeat with the cinnamon sugar. Next, using a pizza cutter, cut the length and breadth of the dough into a grid of squares like in your math notebooks.

Working quickly, take each square in your palm and roll into a ball, then drop it into the remaining cinnamon sugar dusting the excess off and transfer to the prepared angel food tin.

As you keep adding the balls of dough to the angel food pan, press it slightly unevenly into the other balls. When you have done this for all the dough, put a clingfilm on the angel food tin and place in a warm place to double in size, for about 1 hour.

With fifteen minutes left for the proving of the monkey bread, preheat the oven to 180 degrees celsius.

Once the monkey bread is done doubling in size, transfer to the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until browned nicely. Once the bread is ready, let it cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning it out onto a plate. It’s okay if some of the balls fall off-it is after all a tear and share bread at the end of the day. Drizzle over the miso caramel sauce while the bread is still warm and serve. If using the miso dulce de leche, melt it slightly and then pour it over the monkey bread.

Method to make the miso caramel sauce:

In a small saucepan, add the cupful of sugar with a few drops of lime juice and the water. Heat over medium high heat, using the handle to swirl it around for the sugar to dissolve evenly. Keep an eye on the caramel as it colours. It’ll go from a pale gold colour to a light amber to a dark amber fairly quickly. Once it reaches dark amber, quickly take the pan off the heat and add the cream and butter to the caramel whisking it in until the caramel sauce is smooth. To this, add the miso paste and give it a few more stirs. Set it aside to cool.