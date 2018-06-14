Lychee and Candied Ginger Phirni

A phirni if you don’t already know is simply a kind of rice kheer, set in earthen pots. The rice for phirni would have to be soaked, dried and blitzed and it’s always preferable to use a fragrant rice like basmati, Ambemohar, indrayani or gobindobhog. These are all the kheer-friendly rice that each impart different flavours. My personal favourites are gobindobhog and ambemohar rice.

Lychee phirnis have been made before, but my problem with those recipes is the unnecessary addition of extra bits and bobs that would have done absolutely nothing for the phirni. Celebrity chefs on the internet add khoya for added richness towards the end of the phirni-making process, but I promise that you can manage a creamy result without it as well.

Using a slushy in addition to the fresh fruit would amp up the flavour, yes, but there are other ways to play it up. Besides, nine times out of ten, I never seem to have a slushy bottle lying around because I choose not to overcrowd my kitchen with things I won’t end up using often. Making my own slushy was never an option for me. I like taking up projects that will reap long-term benefits. Not for like one recipe for sure.

Instead, I urge you to make a batch of my candied ginger in syrup to have in your refrigerator at all times. It comes in handy, not just with a recipe like this phirni here, but also come Christmas for my whiskey and croissant pudding, ginger cookies, sticky ginger puds and rich, dense fruitcake. The ginger sits forever and it’s obviously best to pick ginger that doesn’t look old and wrinkly. A far-fetched idea would also be to candy seasonal turmeric root and young ginger when you can find it. Galangal might be fun too. Store-bought ginger candy though is not a direct substitute. If you do end up using that, you should ideally chop the ginger candy finely and adjust the sugar slightly in the recipe.