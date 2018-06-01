The Great Ice Cream Meltdown

I always wrote off ice cream as one of those things I’d never be able to achieve at home. The no-churn stuff that jumped off the pages of cookbooks looked interesting, yes, but I never gave it a second look. Come summer, the dizzying number of tabletop videos and tutorials for ice cream followed me around on Facebook and Instagram, but I remained indifferent. I was conscious of the fact that I was missing out, as was the blog.

Belly Over Mind didn’t have a single ice cream recipe. I just wasn’t confident I’d be able to do it. My homemade ice cream would never come close to the store-bought stuff, so why bother trying? Why waste time, I would think to myself. Mum’s old recipe books had ice cream recipes with chemical stabilisers, which I naturally didn’t gravitate towards. CMC and GMC sounded so suspicious, and I didn’t know if I wanted them in my tummy. Basically, I didn’t know where to start, and I didn’t know if I would succeed.

The hot months rolled in and I began to see the gaping hole in my edit plans for the month. Ice cream was imperative-it was now or never. Churn or no-churn, it just had to be done. Thus began nearly a month’s worth of ice-cream making.

WHAT IS ICE CREAM?

Ice cream, simply put is a mixture of ice, fat, protein, sugar and air that come together and play nicely with each other to give us that creamy mouthfeel we associate it with.

WHY DO WE CHURN ICE CREAM?

We churn ice cream to incorporate air into a mixture, which contributes quite a bit to the final texture and taste of ice cream. But there’s more.

Almost half of the ice cream is frozen water in some form or the other- duh. Take the KitchenIf Ice Cream Maker for example, that uses a liquid coolant canister bowl which requires pre-chilling to make ice cream. After spending the whole night in the freezer, when we’re ready to churn, it is the job of the ice cream machine going round and round which helps break down the ice crystals now forming due to how cold the canister bowl is into smaller crystals during the churning process. This, after 20 or so minutes of churning forms a semi-frozen, still kind of creamy result that needs further chilling time in the freezer to set and come to the consistency that you and I associate with ice cream.

If one of the two things: the canister bowl or the mixture you’re churning is not super chilled, the mixture will never form these ice crystals that eventually lend to the making of ice cream cause you’ve got to help it along. From the second the chilled mixture hits the frozen canister bowl, things should start to get cold very quickly.

Since us homemakers don’t have the luxury of super-fast freezing or industrial ice cream machines with built-in compressors, we simply have to plan ahead. Yes, even for a small batch of ice cream.

I UNDERSTAND THE ROLE OF ICE, BUT WHAT ABOUT MY DAIRY?

The butterfat content in both your milk and cream are very important to the creation of ice cream. Apart from lending flavour to the ice cream (fat is flavour), the reason you let ice cream stay on your tongue for as long as you do, is to enjoy the long sensations of the flavour which is because there’s enough fat to coat your tongue and allow those flavours to linger.

Ice creams with less fat in them, like sorbets, will let you taste the flavour faster-such as fruit and berry flavoured sorbets-which disappear quickly instead of lingering. In this way, fat lends texture to the ice cream, as well as flavour. Because of the additional fat from egg yolks in French custard-based ice creams, the flavours are richer and you can tell the difference, as opposed to Philadelphia-style ice creams which do not have eggs. Think about all the times you have creamed butter and sugar to make cakes- the butter becomes voluminous and creamy when whisked and this is because you beat air into it to keep things sturdy and compact. We use this very same idea in ice creams where you need a high butterfat ratio to trap all the air that we’re going to churn into the mixture. The churning action doesn’t just break down ice crystals but also helps distribute the fat into smaller bits evenly across the mixture so that the whole ice cream has the same amount of ice crystals and fat. Using homogenised milk is thus very important because milk that is not homogenised has larger fat globules and the act of homogenisation emulsifies the fat droplets so the cream does not separate. This milk works for us because the fat globules are small, and will make ice cream. To aid this process and not allow these fat globules to get larger again during the ice cream making process, we add stabilisers such as CMC or GMC, but really the stabiliser available readily in everyone’s homes is cornflour and milk powder, which we shall be using in the recipes.

EGGS, CORNFLOUR, MILK POWDER. WHAT DO THESE DO IN ICE CREAM RECIPES?

To make ice cream the most basic thing we have to do in any way possible is to control the water from free flowing during the making of ice cream, as this will form large ice crystals. The proteins in eggs as well as in milk, once cooked into a custard make a kind of dam that regulates the water slowing down its free-flowing nature, helping us ensure that the ice cream sets with small ice crystals. Adding more milk powder to the milk in some recipes therefore increases the proteins in milk adding more strength to this dam.

Cornflour simply helps keep the water locked and in place so that it can’t flow too much and form large ice crystals. All of these are merely texture agents, helping you achieve the best possible ice cream.

What we don’t realise is the number of times we open and close our freezer, the freezer is undergoing temperature fluctuations which allow for the ice cream’s temperature to drop and risks the formation of ice crystals. This is why it’s so important to trap the water with agents like cornflour.

GOT IT. NOW, WHAT’S THE ROLE OF SUGAR?

Simple. Sugar stops the water from freezing to a solid block of ice and keeps the ice cream at a soft scoopable consistency even when frozen.

IF I DON’T BEAT AIR INTO MY ICE CREAM, WHAT AM I LEFT WITH?

If you don’t beat any air into your ice cream, you’ll have something like a kulfi or a popsicle. If you beat very little air into it, it’s a gelato. If you beat quite a bit of air into it, it’s ice cream. It’s the air that makes the ice cream double up in volume. The KitchenIf machine produces a slow-churning effect which doesn’t incorporate too much air into the ice cream as industrial machines would, producing a very creamy and rich result.

SO HOW DID THIS ICE CREAM MACHINE COMPARE? HOW WAS THE EXPERIENCE?

Since I have very little experience with ice cream machines, here’s an amateur’s assessment-the machine does the job very well for a not-so-regular ice cream maker. The canister bowl requires overnight freezing, and around the 15 to 20-minute marker, the canister bowl isn’t as cold as when we started off. You must always check that the liquid coolant surrounding the canister bowl is frozen solid before you churn. Since I was using it during high summer, this will require further testing during the cooler months to follow. The operating panel gets hot at the 25-minute mark and the machine does slow down when approaching the soft-serve stage but hasn’t come to a screeching halt ever. That said, the churned result is definitely double in volume, billowy, and extremely creamy, which upon further setting yields a remarkable ice cream with small-sized ice crystals. If you were to make quite a few ice creams, and regularly, I suggest you opt for a second freezing bowl canister. For the price point, it’s definitely a good ice cream machine to have around provided you run a correct recipe mixture through it.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN RIGHT MIXTURE? IS THERE A WRONG KIND OF MIXTURE?

Yes, definitely. To reach the right recipe, I took quite a few wrong turns at the start. I’ve recorded a few of my observations here for you to frown upon and tut.

The following observations have been tested on a KitchenIf ice cream mixer in less than 600ml quantities. They were made during peak summer in temperatures of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

The ice cream bowl was always frozen overnight. The mixture was chilled overnight after being brought to room temperature. Before churning, the mixture was transferred to the freezer for an additional hour of fast chilling before churning.

These tests were performed on basic vanilla bean ice creams made with vanilla bean paste.

Batch 1: Made with dairy cream and dairy milk in 1:2 quantity

250ml cows milk, 125ml Dairy cream, 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste, 2 egg yolks, 88g sugar and a pinch of salt

Result:

This batch was icy, that is its ice crystals were big despite sugar level is good. The butterfat content was low. While the ice cream tasted good, it melted quickly.

Batch 2: Made with dairy cream and dairy Buffalo milk in 2:1 quantity

250ml dairy cream, 125ml buffalo milk, 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste, 2 egg yolks, 88g sugar, pinch of salt

Result:

This batch tasted great but melted quickly into a loose puddle once it was out of the freezer. No stabilisers were used and again, the butterfat was low. Good recipe though.

Batch 3: Made without eggs and using cornflour

125ml cream, 250ml buffalo milk, 75g sugar, Pinch of salt, Cornstarch 1 1/2 tbsp, Vanilla bean paste 1/2 tsp

Result:

This batch tasted overly milky, had a crumbly texture and was clumpy. Again low butterfat, and did not taste very nice. Was easy to scoop though

Batch 4: Made with egg custard and cornflour

Made using 1 cup cream, 1/4 cup sugar, pinch of salt, 4 yolks, 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste, 2 tbsp cornflour

Result:

This batch was richer and heavier than Batch 2. It had a better texture than Batch 2.

Batch 5: Made using cornflour and milk powder, dairy cream and buffalo milk

Used 1 1/2 tbsp cornflour using a measuring spoon. 2 tbsp milk powder, 250ml buffalo milk, 100ml dairy cream, 5 tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste, a pinch of salt

Result: Texture was bad and crumbly, but could easily scoop. Low butterfat. Didn’t hold a candle to the rich taste of French custard.

Batch 6: 3-Ingredient No-Churn Ice Cream Recipe, Churned. Made using Condensed milk and D’lecta cream with 25 percent fat.

Using 200g milkmaid, 200g D’lecta cream, 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste, salt

Result: Did not like the texture for this generally no-churn recipe. Ended up freezing into a solid chunk that was overly sweet after I churned it, and didn’t have that lightness of ice cream.

Batch 7: Using a Tarla Dalal recipe using milk powder and milk with non-dairy whipping cream.

Using 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup milk powder, 1/2 cup Rich’s Gold whipping cream, 1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste.

Result: Good result, but somewhat icier upon setting. Tastes overly milky. Milk used again is from the dairy and 1/2 cup milk powder was quite a bit. Need a recipe that’s a good balance.

FINAL OBSERVATIONS

Low butterfat in milk and using non-homogenised milk were the largest factors in the failure of the above batches of ice cream. The absence of stabilisers yields an icy result that’s not desirable. Using Amul Gold milk with 4 percent butterfat and Amul cream with 25 percent butterfat would yield a good ice cream. Cornflour is crucial for me for both French and Philadelphia styles of ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Vanilla Bean and Kakvi Ice Cream

1 vote Print Vanilla Bean and Kakvi Ice Cream Author bellyovermind Yield makes 1/2 litre To make just a basic vanilla bean ice cream with custard as its base, replace the kakvi with an equal amount of sugar or a corn syrup like Karo to reduce the overall sweetness. Ingredients Cream 200g (use a cream like Amul’s with 25% fat or Amul Whipping Cream with 30% fat, in which case you’re going to have to reduce the sugar in the recipe) Milk 150g (use a milk like Amul Gold with 4.5% fat) Kakvi Syrup 25g (2 tablespoons) Sugar 75g (1/4 cup plus 1 1/2 tbsp) Vanilla bean paste 1/2 tsp Egg Yolks 50g (from 3 eggs) A pinch of salt Cornflour 5g (1/2 tablespoon), mixed with 1 tablespoon (10g) cold milk to form a slurry Instructions In a saucepan, heat the cream, milk, kakvi syrup, sugar, salt and vanilla bean paste over medium heat stirring it every now and then to stop the milk from catching at the base. Bring this mixture up to an almost-boil, then take it off the heat. Whisk the egg yolks together and keep your cornstarch and cold milk slurry ready on the side. Splash in a bit off the hot milk mixture, whisking it into the egg yolk mixture to temper it. Add this egg yolk mixture back to the pan with the milk ad cream and whisk to combine. Transfer the pan back to the hob over low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon till the custard thinly coats the back of the spoon. Quickly add in the cornstarch and cold milk slurry, stirring everything together for 60 seconds exactly before taking the pan off the heat and straining the mixture into a bowl. Let the custard cool to room temperature. Alternately you can chill it in an ice bath. Once the custard has come to room temperature, transfer the bowl to the refrigerator to chill overnight covered with clingfilm. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to churn the ice cream the next day. In the case of the KitchenIf Ice Cream Maker, the canister must be freezing cold and the liquid coolant inside must be solid, i.e. if you shake it, you should not be able to hear the coolant move around. Also, the mixture should be very cold, preferably chilled overnight in the refrigerator and transferred to the freezer for a final hour before churning. Churn the ice cream ideally for 20 minutes, or until the beater is slower than before, the mixture is lusciously thick and reminds you of a soft serve ice cream. Transfer the ice cream to a metal mould-I find that the smaller loaf cake tins work well for 1/2 litre ice creams and bigger ones for double the quantity. Clingfilm the ice cream pressing it onto the surface and freeze the ice creams for anything between 4 to 8 hours depending on how quickly your freezer will set the ice cream. Serve.

Philadelphia-Style Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

1 vote Print Philadelphia-Style Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Eggless) Author bellyovermind Yield makes 1/2 litre The cornflour and milk slurry must be added to the mixture right at the end and stirred up on a medium-low flame for a maximum of a minute. This does not lead to a cooked ice cream taste. Replace the corn syrup with an equal amount of sugar if you like. Ingredients Cream 200g (use a cream like Amul’s with 25% fat or Amul Whipping Cream with 30% fat, in which case you’re going to have to reduce the sugar in the recipe) Milk 200g (use a milk like Amul Gold with 4.5% fat) Milk powder 1 1/2 tbsp (10g) Corn syrup 25g (2 tablespoons) Sugar 75g (1/4 cup, plus 1 1/2 tbsp) Vanilla bean paste 1/2 tsp A pinch of salt Cornflour 5g (1/2 tablespoon), mixed with 1 tablespoon (10g) cold milk to form a slurry Instructions Mix together the milk powder and sugar together in a bowl. In a saucepan, Heat the milk, cream, corn syrup, vanilla bean paste and a pinch of salt together over over medium heat stirring it every now and then to stop the milk from catching at the base. Bring this mixture up to an almost-boil, then add in the milk powder and sugar and continue to whisk, turning the heat down to low and cooking for 2 minutes. Finally, add the cornflour and milk slurry and continue whisking for 60 seconds more. Take the mixture off the heat and strain the mixture into a bowl. Let the custard cool to room temperature. Alternately you can chill it in an ice bath. Once the custard has come to room temperature, transfer the bowl to the refrigerator to chill overnight covered with clingfilm. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to churn the ice cream the next day. In the case of the KitchenIf Ice Cream Maker, the canister must be freezing cold and the liquid coolant inside must be solid, i.e. if you shake it, you should not be able to hear the coolant move around. Also, the mixture should be very cold, preferably chilled overnight in the refrigerator and transferred to the freezer for a final hour before churning. Churn the ice cream ideally for 20 minutes, or until the beater is slower than before, the mixture is lusciously thick and reminds you of a soft serve ice cream. Transfer the ice cream to a metal mould-I find that the smaller loaf cake tins work well for 1/2 litre ice creams and bigger ones for double the quantity. Clingfilm the ice cream pressing it onto the surface and freeze the ice creams for anything between 4 to 8 hours depending on how quickly your freezer will set the ice cream. Serve.

Ferrero Rocher and Nutella Ice Cream