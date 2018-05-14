Vanilla Marble Cake With Salted Chocolate Ganache

When my mum was learning how to bake, the now-battered handouts they passed around in baking class always started with a simple pound cake recipe and a chocolate one side-by-side. Quite simply, marbling it together was thus considered a fancy variation that even beginners could accomplish.

Growing up, a marble cake or even a pound cake wasn’t on the table as much because mum preferred to make more sponge cake-low on flour and practically fat-free. Dad’s always been into sponge cakes sans icing, custard or even a soak. However, I’m the complete opposite and enjoy pound cakes a lot more and invite variations. On the blog there are already half a dozen pound cake recipes, then why do you ask is this marble cake any different? For quite a few reasons actually.

To begin, the texture of this marble cake is way better than your standard pound cake. The crumb is moist and delicate, not too tightly packed, and boasts a rich vanilla flavour which depends so much on the quality of the products you’re using. Simply put, a pound cake is the tour de force of butter, sugar, vanilla, flour and eggs. Each of these must make their presence felt without overpowering the other. I use good quality butter in my pound cake and even better vanilla because it’s the vanilla’s rich flavour that makes all the difference between a good pound cake and a great one.

Using a quality vanilla bean paste from a brand like Urban Platter beats scraping the bean each time yourself. A small jar of the sticky black paste in your larder goes a long way in recipes for pannacotta, custard-based desserts like creme brûlée, ice cream, and even cheesecake. There’s just no substitute for good vanilla, and often you’ll find that people compromise because of the cost of vanilla beans, but the vanilla bean paste from Urban Platter is at a really good price point, so don’t settle for imitation vanilla for certain recipes where vanilla is the hero flavour. The product itself has a long shelf life and a teaspoon of the paste can replace a whole vanilla pod.

Here, in this marble cake recipe, the base batter is a vanilla cake which is divided, and one half is combined with melted good quality dark chocolate-again, not compound, but couverture. The difference if you don’t know is very simple really. Compound chocolate is made from cocoa powder, is easier to handle than couverture, but the difference is obvious in the taste. Couverture is richer and you need it here in this recipe because I want a good colour and rich chocolatey taste to come through and contrast the sweet vanilla cake. If you didn’t know it already I’m a huge fan of adding salt to my desserts and this salted chocolate ganache is brilliant because the salt really makes the chocolate flavourer more pronounced. The ganache is there to up the chocolate in the recipe, but you could just as easily omit it and serve the cake as it is. Frankly, since it’s so low effort, I’d do both, but that’s just me.