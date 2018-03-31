Jowar Dodo With Eggplant Chutney and Padma Aunty’s Methi Gobi Aloo

Author bellyovermind

Yield 2 Thalis

Back when we lived in Mahim, my parents have fond memories of eating Padma aunty’s methi gobi aloo with rotis. When I tasted it, I was hooked and understood why they enjoyed it so much. The almost sumac-like brightness of anardana with methi’s bitter notes and spice really make their presence known in this cracker of a dish.

Dodo, the Sindhi flatbread is traditionally made by pressing down the dough onto a hot tawa and flattening it out with your fingers as you go. You can alternately, roll out the dough between two sheets of clingfilm. I’ve given instructions for both in the recipe. Once you’ve mastered the jowar dodo, you can try using different alternate flours to make it.

The eggplant chutney is great with rotis, but excellent with a doda, the Sindhi flatbread made with curd and ghee. Make sure that the eggplant is charred to a crisp before making the chutney. The residual heat is important for blending together the ingredients.

Instructions

For The Eggplant Chutney

Blitz together all the above ingredients or pound them white the eggplant is still hot for a more chunky chutney. Serve alongside the jowar dodo.

For The Jowar Dodo

In a mixing bowl, add the flour and the salt. Mix it with your hands. Add the ghee and stir it through the atta. Then add the rest of the ingredients till it comes together into a smooth dough. Use more curd if necessary.

Heat a flat tawa pan or a dosa pan. This atta is not easy to handle as it will crack a you roll it out. You could opt to roll it between two sheets of clingfilm as many do for their tart shell. This makes it easier to roll out. The traditional method is to moisten your hands and flatten it between your palms. Then we transfer it to a hot pan, turn the heat down to low. Again moisten your palm and keep pressing the dough down on the tawa flattening it out as you go. When you’re done flattening it out, turn the heat up and drizzle ghee on the sides and flip it over. Let it cook for 30 seconds on high again and continue pressing down. Once again, drizzle more ghee on the sides and flip it over till you’re happy with how crisp and brown both sides are.

Making dodos is a matter of practice and you shouldn’t expect to get it right in your first go, but once you’ve perfected it, you can try this with several different alternate flours like rice, bajra, ragi and even the trendy multi-grain flours. Some people even add some dal atta to it these days. You can make a jowar dodo as basic or as trendy as you like.

For Padma Aunty's Methi Gobi Aloo With Anardana

Place a medium-sized kadai over high heat and add the vegetable oil. When the oil is hot, add the chopped garlic and let it fry till golden. Reduce the heat and add the cauliflower and potatoes.

Increase the heat to medium-high and stir-fry the vegetables until they start clinging to the sides of the pan. Salt the vegetables (about 1/2 tsp) and add the turmeric. Toss. Again when the vegetables start to stick at the bottom of the pan, add the methi. Stir-fry this too for 2-3 minutes, then turn the heat down to low and let the vegetables cook covered for 10 minutes.

Uncover after 10 minutes and add in the dry powders-red chilli, anardana and coriander. Saute for a minute over medium-high heat, before again reducing the heat and cooking, covered for 5 minutes. Taste for salt and sourness. It should be well-balanced and adjust accordingly.