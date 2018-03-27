Sour Dough Puris With My Favourite Aloo Tamatey Mein

Author bellyovermind

Yield 24 small puris

The puris are made from sour or khatta atta and served with a spicy tomato and potato sabzi. I've only tried fermenting the dough for up till 5 days, and don't know how the dough would react to a longer fermentation time.

Instructions

Mix the ingredients for the sour dough puris together adding in 1/8 cup water at a time with your hand in a bear claw motion until everything comes together into a ball. Knead the dough until it goes from being shaggy and hard to a pliable dough but which is still slightly firmer than regular roti dough.

Let this dough sit in the refrigerator for 4-5 days or until it smells sour.

On the day you’re making the puris, take the dough out of the refrigerator and let it thaw on the countertop. Once the dough has thawed, heat the vegetable oil in a kadai. Divide the dough into little balls and roll one out into a thin circle.

Slip one rolled out puri into the large kadai with the hot oil and using a slotted spoon, gently press down the puri as it balloons in the oil. In about 10-12 seconds, flip the puri to cook and brown on the other side using the slotted spoon. Cook for 10-12 seconds more, then drain onto paper towels.

Repeat for the rest of the puris.

Once all the puris are done frying, add the sliced potatoes to the hot oil and let them fry till they have cooked through. Drain the potatoes from the hot oil using the slotted spoon and set aside.

Drain all but 2 tsp of the hot oil from the kadai and to this, add the asafoetida powder. Working quickly, add the grated tomatoes, ginger, asafoetida and green chilli. Let this mixture cook over medium-high heat for a few minutes.Then, add the turmeric, red chilli powder and salt to the tomatoes and continue to cook until the oil separates from the sides of the cooking tomato gravy.

Add the ground coriander powder next followed by the potatoes, and finally the fresh coriander leaves. Toss the potatoes in the tomato gravy using a metal spatula so as to not break the potatoes. Serve hot with the puris.