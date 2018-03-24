Salmon Poke Bowl With Matcha Mayo

All aboard the matcha bandwagon! This green genie started to get really popular around 2012, and back then I think I viewed it as a finely milled tea that’s added more for colour than flavour, but since then, matcha has exploded in a cloud of green and enveloped the global culinary scene. You have poached eggs with matcha, crepe cakes with matcha, matcha lattes, matcha custards, matcha cosmetic products, smoothies, cookies and what not. The trend shows no signs of stopping, and in fact, we’re seeing a pretty large wave of matcha wash ashore on the coasts of Mumbai right now with brands like Tea Trunk introducing a matcha-activated charcoal powder, as well as their standard matcha offering. Both matcha are of ceremonial grade, imported from Nishio region, Aichi prefecture of Japan. You can buy them from their website.

The basics of matcha are simple-you whisk it into warm water to activate it, as opposed to regular green tea which steeps in water. Since matcha is basically like drinking the whole leaf, it’s touted to have more antioxidants than your average green tea. The taste of matcha is grassy with a not-unpleasant bitter finish to it, but what matcha is good at doing is playing well with other flavours. Matcha adds an element of savouriness to things like poached eggs, or a really nice mellow chai flavour to baked goods alongside vanilla and coconut. In this recipe for a Salmon poke bowl, I’ve used the regular matcha from Tea Trunk, whisked into a sriracha mayo, finished with shichimi togarashi powder. The base of this green bowl is Thai sticky rice. The broccoli florets are steamed, then tossed with blended sesame oil, garlic and chilli before being assembled with slices of avocado, coriander, and lots of lime juice.