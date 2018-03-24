All aboard the matcha bandwagon! This green genie started to get really popular around 2012, and back then I think I viewed it as a finely milled tea that’s added more for colour than flavour, but since then, matcha has exploded in a cloud of green and enveloped the global culinary scene. You have poached eggs with matcha, crepe cakes with matcha, matcha lattes, matcha custards, matcha cosmetic products, smoothies, cookies and what not. The trend shows no signs of stopping, and in fact, we’re seeing a pretty large wave of matcha wash ashore on the coasts of Mumbai right now with brands like Tea Trunk introducing a matcha-activated charcoal powder, as well as their standard matcha offering. Both matcha are of ceremonial grade, imported from Nishio region, Aichi prefecture of Japan. You can buy them from their website.
The basics of matcha are simple-you whisk it into warm water to activate it, as opposed to regular green tea which steeps in water. Since matcha is basically like drinking the whole leaf, it’s touted to have more antioxidants than your average green tea. The taste of matcha is grassy with a not-unpleasant bitter finish to it, but what matcha is good at doing is playing well with other flavours. Matcha adds an element of savouriness to things like poached eggs, or a really nice mellow chai flavour to baked goods alongside vanilla and coconut. In this recipe for a Salmon poke bowl, I’ve used the regular matcha from Tea Trunk, whisked into a sriracha mayo, finished with shichimi togarashi powder. The base of this green bowl is Thai sticky rice. The broccoli florets are steamed, then tossed with blended sesame oil, garlic and chilli before being assembled with slices of avocado, coriander, and lots of lime juice.
Salmon Poke Bowl With Matcha Mayo
Yield 2 large bowls
Matcha and sriracha mayo is the dressing that brings together salmon, avocado, crunchy broccoli florets and cucumber in this delicious poke bowl.
Ingredients
Thai sticky rice 1 cup, soaked
Water 2 cup
Salt
Rice wine vinegar 2 tsp
Norwegian salmon 2 cups, cut into slices or cubed, kept chilled till it is time to serve
Avocado 1, ripe
Persian Cucumber 1, cut into cubes (optional)
Broccoli florets 2 cups
Sesame oil 2 tbsp
Chilli flakes 1 1/2 tsp
Garlic 1 tsp, chopped
Mayonnaise 1/2 cup (Kewpie would be best, but homemade mayo works well too)
Matcha 1 tsp
Sriracha 1 tsp, or more depending on how hot you want it
Shichimi tograshi powder to garnish, or substitute with lightly toasted white and black sesame seeds
Coriander a handful, chopped to garnish
Lime wedges to serve
Nori sheets cut into squares, to serve
Instructions
Start by making the sticky rice. Add the soaked sticky rice, 1/2 tsp salt and the water to a pot and heat over medium-high flame until it is starting to come to a boil. Turn the heat down and cover and let the rice cook for 10 minutes, or until done. Uncover to check if rice is done. Fluff it with a fork and add the rice wine vinegar to the sticky rice. Transfer to the base of two bowls.
To a frying pan set over medium-high heat, add the sesame oil. Once it is hot, add the garlic and chilli flakes and turn the heat down. Let the garlic soften slowly.
To a steamer basket set over a pot of boiling water, add the broccoli florets and let the florets steam for 4-5 minutes or until the florets are done. Transfer the florets to the frying pan with the garlic and chilli, sprinkle over some salt and turn the heat off. Toss the broccoli and transfer this to the bowls.
Add the chopped cucumber to the bowls, followed by the avocado slices, fanned out on the side. Sprinkle over the coriander, add lime wedges. Whisk together the mayonnaise, matcha and sriracha together in a bowl and pour into the bowls. Sprinkle over the shichimi togarashi and serve with sheets of nori tucked on the side.
