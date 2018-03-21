Drumsticks Cooked In Toddy (Tari Ma Sekta Ni Sing)

Author bellyovermind

Yield 2-3 as part of a whole meal

If you can't get your hands on Neera or Toddy, swap it out for Tender coconut water instead. This also goes great with khichdis. Mum crumbled over fried bittergourd peels over her khichdi and we ate the drumsticks with it, which tasted incredible.

Instructions

Begin by peeling the drumsticks. Use a small knife to cut it into 3-inch pieces, but don’t cut all the way through and stop to peel back any hairy fibres still attached to the drumsticks. When you’ve cut all the drumsticks into 3-inch pieces, set it aside.

Blitz together the green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, coconut, turmeric powder.

In a kadai, heat 2 tbsp of ghee and once hot, add in the drumsticks and the spice mixture and fry them together for 2-3 minutes over high heat.

Add in the toddy and let the mixture continue to simmer for 15-20 minutes over a medium-low heat till the drumsticks are cooked and the mixture has reduced. Season the dish with salt and taste. Serve with rotis.