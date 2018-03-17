Gobindobhog Kokum Risotto

Gobindobhog rice was the most recent food grain to achieve GI status in West Bengal. Known for its distinct nutty, buttery taste, it’s commonly used in the preparation of payesh or rice kheer and Muri ghonto, the Bengali fish head pulao using Rohu fish. It is a short grain rice which just happens to also be sticky when cooked. Cooking it like a risotto ensures that you have full control over the final texture of the rice as you cook it, and don’t turn it into a mushy khichdi, keeping each grain separate, much like in risotto. Recently, gobindobhog rice has become available to Mumbaikars via online websites like Big Basket. Once you’ve bought yourself a packet, you must wash the gobindobhog rice as you would any other rice until the water runs clear since it is not a traditional risotto rice.

Chef Manu Chandra is the man responsible for my obsession with gobindobhog rice. At his restaurant Toast and Tonic, he not only serves the rice in the form of a lovely lobster or mushroom and asparagus risotto but also as a tuna poke bowl. Gobindobhog is the base for chili tuna, seaweed, mustard greens, fried onion and a passion fruit vinaigrette; there’s texture, flavor, ample acidity and fragrant sticky gobindibhog rice to bring it all together. Taking a page from this Masterchef’s book, I too decided to step up my risotto game by using the buttery’s sweet gobindobhog rice, kokum and coconut milk.