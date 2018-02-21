Sukeli and Kakvi Banana Bread

In January, I attended the Mahalaxmi Saras Exhibition at BKC, which showcases the abundant talent that comes out of rural India by way of handlooms, handicrafts and produce. The exhibition takes place every year and it’s a great way to educate yourself about the sheer variety that is on offer when you step out of the metros we live in. Some of the produce I picked up were masalas-a spicy Solapuri masala, a dark Goda masala, and a Malwani masala for my fish curries at home. I also picked up freshly pounded peanut chutney heady with garlic, an old-school stone pot that I’ve already cooked in a few times, puffed jowar to snack on, and two incredible new additions to my larder- sticky, dried banana or sukeli, to be eaten as candy, and liquid molasses, also called kakvi.

I wanted to use the two together in some way that would really complement the jaggery of the kakvi and the candied banana. Together in a banana bread, they fit perfectly. I glazed the sukeli in a frying pan with dark rum and brown sugar. This would later become the topping. Once glazed, I got on with the banana bread itself, wherein I added 3 heaped tablespoons of kakvi to finish. The golden, glazed sukelis started to peek out of the banana breads as they baked, and were absolutely delightful to bite into. This banana bread recipe is the only banana bread recipe I will ever need because it yields that soft, dense loaf with an even banana and toffee flavour throughout.