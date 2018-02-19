Harissa Ragu With Garlicky Tomatoes and Crispy Green Chickpeas

Author bellyovermind

Yield 2-3 servings

Instructions

Take a medium-sized kadai or saucepan and set it over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in the butter and the olive oil and let it get hot.

Once the oil and butter are hot, add in the onions and saute for a minute on high heat before reducing the heat slightly and adding a pinch of salt. Continue cooking the onions till they have browned very well. This is important because it adds depth to the sauce later.

Once the onions have browned well, add in the mince and vigorously stir the mince together with the brown onions to combine them, but also to brown the meat. After a good six to eight minutes of doing so, add in the turmeric, coriander and cumin powders, half teaspoon of salt and harissa, and mix vigorously again. Add just a smidgen of water to bring everything together. Lower the heat, put a lid on and let the mince cook for 15-20 minutes undisturbed.

After the mince has been cooking for 15-20 minutes, take the lid off and add in the tapenade, capers and again leave the mince to cook for 10 more minutes. At the end of the cooking time, check the mince by tasting it. It should feel melt in the mouth tender rather than as separate granules of meat. Once you have achieved this result, scrape the mince from the pan and to the same pan, add the remaining 2 tbsp of olive oil.

When hot, add in the green chickpeas with the chilli powder and toss the chickpeas repeatedly till it starts to blister and crisp up. Once it is crispy, drain the chickpeas on paper towels and set this aside too.

In a small saucepan over medium high heat, add in the extra virgin olive oil. Once hot, reduce the heat and add in the garlic. Let the garlic perfume the oil for a few seconds by tossing it around with a flick of the wrist. When fragrant, add in the tomatoes with a bit of salt and increase the heat to a medium-low. Let the tomatoes colour the oil and soften in a few minutes. After 5 minutes, drain the tomatoes from the oil and you can use this garlic infused oil for another purpose.

Serve this harissa ragu over pappardelle or fettuccine, with the garlicky tomatoes and crisped up green chickpeas for texture.