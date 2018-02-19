Green Peas, Feta, Mint and Za’atar Samosas

I’m a real dud when it comes to wrapping samosas. I blame it on my questionable art and craft skills and lack of samosa-making experience of course. This is also the reason you don’t see Belly Over Mind swarming with great dim sum recipes come Chinese New Year. If I had even a fraction of the skill-set and resilience that goes into wrapping these delicate, at-times swanlike parcels, I’d give up my adrenaline pumping home-cook life and turn into an artisanal dimsum and tea peddler. But since that’s not happening anytime soon, I’m presently samosa training under the watchful eye of my sensei mother whose repeated “tsks” at my incompetence are starting to get mildly annoying now.

A few things you should know about your samosa pattis(wrappers):

-If you bought it cold or chilled, it should thaw before you get on with wrapping.

-A wet muslin cloth should cover the unwrapped pile of samosa pattis as you attend to each one. We do this so that the pattis don’t dry out.

-A loose but still sticky slurry of cornflour and water is generally used as glue to seal your samosas.

-If your samosas pattis crack as you fold them, you should discard them, because they won’t fry well. Pick the freshest samosa patti you can find at your local grocery store. If you’re buying a frozen packet, check with the store owner as well as the manufacturing date on the product.

Once you’ve brought a packet home, thawed it and are ready with a wet muslin cloth, as well as the slurry of cornflour and water, onto the folding. To fold the samosas, lay one rectangular sheet before you and starting from the top right corner, fold the side of the samosa patti inward to form as close to an equilateral triangle as possible. Secure the triangle in place by glueing the corner with a bit of the slurry. Next, fold the triangle inwards again onto the remaining stretch of patti till you have a cone. Lift the cone and add the filling inside it. The flap at the base of the cone should then be folded over to seal. Glue the remaining left corners of the patti and again roll the filled triangular cone a final time inwards and fold over the little bit of flap to seal using a bit more slurry. For visual aid, watch this super helpful video by Rubina Asif