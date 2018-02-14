Sichuan Peppercorn and Chilli Fish Curry

“The Sichuan peppercorn”, food writer Marryam Reshii writes in her new book, ‘The Flavour Of Spice’, “is not really a pepper at all, but the fruit of a bush called prickly ash”. The genus of a Sichuan peppercorn, Reshii notes, includes too many species to name-one of these can be found in Nepal, while another closer to home on the west coast is the tepal or triphal.

The Sichuan peppercorn’s mouth-numbing properties, also referred to as ‘mah’ is what makes it such a strange but not unpleasant ingredient to add to your food. In Chinese cooking where it is added whole, the ‘mah’ sensation is amplified because the peppercorns aren’t ground, as opposed to coastal cooking where it is ground with chillies and coconut to make a marinade for fish, as so.

Some of the simplest and most satisfying results when cooking can be achieved when you use only a few ingredients. If you bring home a fresh fish, and really need to taste its sweet flesh, you don’t overpower it with too many ingredients and unnecessarily distract the palate. You keep it simple.