Fermented Black Carrot Borscht Soup

I’ve been preaching good gut health for as long as I can remember, partly because in my family we’re very conscious about eating foods that tend to nourish, rather than harm. My parents taught me growing up that good health starts with our tummies, and so if our stomachs aren’t happy, the rest of the body will soon follow suit.

Us Indians consume a turmeric-rich diet naturally and certain achars that we consume are very similar to kimchi and kraut. These only aid digestion and provide us with the gut detox we need every once in a while. Dal and Achar-things that we don’t give a second thought to, are leaps and bounds more nourishing than say, a lasagne or a pizza. We’re still lucky enough to be in a country gifted with plenty of seasonal produce that we either cook with, or ferment to consume in the months to follow. In my house, red carrots or dilli carrots are combined with green garlic, mustard, chilli and water to make an achar that’s ready in mere days because of the heat. In colder places elsewhere, it would take longer to make.

I applied the same principle to a bounty of black carrots gifted to me by Shikha Bafna, a reader of Belly Over Mind. By fermenting these black carrots very simply in brine for 12 days, they turned pickley sour in taste and turned the water they were immersed in a beautiful purple.

I wanted to use these black carrots to make the Eastern European soup borscht-something that I just knew I would love because of its sour notes. There are as many versions of borscht as there are countries in Eastern Europe and they can be made in many many ways. While working on my own recipe, I read extensively on the soup, particularly enjoying a version with oxtail and beet, another with mushroom stock, and yet another by Olia Hercules which was green! Confused but adamant to find my own borscht, I began cooking and things just fell into place. The fermented carrots added a tomatoey tang to the soup, apples and beets added sweetness, while the spices and turmeric added warmth and depth to the final soup. A spectacular gut-friendly detox potion that’s surprisingly delicious.