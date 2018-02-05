Hara Chana In Daagh With Poppy Seeds

Author bellyovermind

Yield 3-4 servings

Daagh refers to the mainstay onion-tomato gravies made in practically all Sindhi households in form or another. Here I've cooked green chickpeas in it with poppy seeds to thicken the gravy slightly and make it taste richer and nuttier.

Instructions

Preheat a kadai or a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add in the vegetable oil and let that get hot. To this hot oil, add in the onions and sauté it for a minute or two until starting to turn translucent. Sprinkle over a bit of salt along with the poppy seeds and give it a good toss, and reduce the heat slightly to encourage the onions to brown slowly but not burn. When the onions are nicely browned, and yes this is important, add in the tomatoes to scrape up any golden bits stuck at the bottom of the pan. Turn the heat up and toss the tomatoes, then add in the turmeric and chilli powder and let the tomatoes cook on a medium-high heat till the oil starts to separate from the sides of the tomatoes.

Reduce the heat, add in the rest of the dry spices-the cumin, coriander and garam masala powders and give it a good toss. Tip in the chickpeas, then combine the masala and chickpea together stirring it a few times every now and then.

Add in water enough to come up just a little over an inch above the surface of the chickpeas. Bring this water up to a boil, then turn the heat down to low, put a lid on and let the sabzi cook till the chickpeas are soft. Alternately you could at this stage transfer it to a pressure cooker and cook for 10 minutes, or till the chana is cooked. Season if necessary and scatter over the coriander leaves before serving.