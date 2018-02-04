Spicy Pork Stew With Green Tomatoes and Black Eyed Peas

Author bellyovermind

Yield 6-8 servings

Green tomatoes add a pleasant tartness to this pork stew that’s spicy from the dried chillies, but also hearty because of the beans. Eat with rice and crunchy raw veggies on the side, all squeezed with a generous bite of lime.

Instructions

Start by toasting the chillies in a deep pan until they are a bit scorched and give off their pungent toasty flavour. Transfer the chillies to a mixer grinder with the garlic and onions and pulse together, thinning the mixture down with the vinegar. Set aside.

Boil the boneless pork in a deep saucepan for 20 minutes. Once the time is up, skim all the impurities that rise to the surface and strain the stock. Set this aside. Chop up the now cooled pork pieces into bite sized squares.

In the same deep saucepan, heat the tablespoon of vegetable oil and to this, add the cumin seeds. Add in the pieces of pork and nicely brown the pork on all sides. Let some bits stick to the bottom of the pan without worrying too much. Once the pork is nicely brown and cumin-ey, add in the chilli and onion mixture along with the beans and tomatoes. Sauté everything together for 5-6 minutes on high heat to combine.

Add in the strained stock to this mixture, add a teaspoonful of salt and let the mixture come up to a boil. Once it does, lower the heat to a steady simmer, put a lid on and let the pork and beans cook together for 2 hours lid-on. Then take the lid off and continue cooking it for another hour or hour and a half till the pork begins to fall apart and the liquid has reduced considerably. Taste for salt and vinegar keeping in mind that you shall be serving lime wedges alongside. Season if necessary, and add in the chopped coriander, give it a good stir and leave it be till it is time to serve.

The longer it sits, the better it gets. This will obviously taste better the next day and the day after. Serve with lime wedges, crunchy raw vegetable batons and rice.