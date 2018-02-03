Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cream Pie With Salted Caramel Sauce

Author bellyovermind

Yield makes 2 not-too-deep 23 cm pies

Instructions

Begin by pulsing the digestive biscuits, butter and honey in a food processor till the mixture is sandy, clumping together and can no longer be worked by the processor.

Take the mixture out and divide it between two 21cm pie plates, using your fingers to first press against the sides to form a crust then proceeding to fill the centre. Press to compact the crumb by using the base of a steel bowl or a glass. Refrigerate the crust still you get on with the filling.

To make the filling, in a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, cocoa powder, coffee powder, cornstarch and salt. Whisk gently to combine and place over a medium high heat. While stirring add in the milk slowly. This is done to avoid any lumps, stirring all the time. Bring this mixture up to a slow boil until it thickens. Once it thickens, take it off the heat and add the vanilla. Let the mixture cool for a bit before pouring it into the chilled crust and transferring to the refrigerator again for it to firm up. Let the mixture firm up overnight for best results.

The next day while the pies are still refrigerating, start on the caramel sauce. In a heavy saucepan, combine together the sugar, few drops of lime juice and three tablespoons of water. Stir this over medium high heat to help the sugar dissolve evenly. The reason we add the acid in is to not let the sugar crystallise. Once the sugar has come up to a boil, turn the heat down to medium-low and let it bubble. Swirl the pan every now and then. Once the sugar starts to turn golden around the edges, swirl again to evenly distribute the colour and continue cooking till the caramel is a dark golden or dark amber. Once it reaches that colour, quickly take it off the heat and add the butter piece by piece and stir using your spatula and watch the mixture sputter. Continuing to stir, add in the cream to the pan as well and keep stirring till the caramel is smooth. Let the caramel cool for a bit and thicken slightly but still be of a pouring consistency before you pour it over the pies evenly and give it a final hour of chilling in the fridge before serving.

Serve slices of this pie with whipped cream on the side.