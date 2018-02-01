Strawberry Mousseline Cake

I cannot imagine going into February without having made some version of a Victoria sandwich. It’s a personal tradition that I have kept up since I moved back home from the UK, and for me, it’s part nostalgia, part excuse to enjoy strawberries and cream with cake. This year however, I’ve decided to go a bit retro, and instead of making a pound cake, I’ve made a genoise or a sponge cake. Going back to my basics to really understand the process behind it, instead of blindly following a recipe has always helped me better my technique, and for this cake I’m focusing on two things- custard and the sponge.

These two inseparable elements, so important when making a trifle too, are also the things I know so many people have messed up the most. I’ve seen my own mother dismayed that her sponge sunk in the centre, didn’t rise as much, or that her to-be custard is now a soft-scrambled mess, and really, all it takes is some patience to master the two.

The first bit of advice I want to give you about making genoise or sponge cake is to have some time on-hand. Don’t do anything else for the twenty or so minutes it’ll take to make your sponge and this is because you’re dealing with something that’s delicate and won’t stand-by on the back burner for you to finish your other chores. If you use a hand-held mixture, this will take time, but if I can do it, so can you.

Fridge cold eggs and room temperature eggs do not make a good sponge, but hot eggs will. Hot eggs whip up better and to thrice their volume as opposed to room-temperature or fridge-cold eggs, and we really need to pack in tons of air into a genoise, because guess what? There’s no leavening agent in there to lift the cake except for all that elbow grease you’re going to put in. So yeah, make a bain-marie, get your eggs and sugar in, and whip with your hand till the eggs are hot to the touch. Then it’s just a matter of beating the eggs up in a stand mixer or by hand-mixer for twelve to fifteen minutes easy till the batter falls in slowly dissolving ribbons, or until it settles upon itself and stays like that for a bit instead of dissolving away.

Folding genoise is another problem I know people encounter. How do we get rid of the flour streaks completely without deflating the damn batter? For starters, use a metal spoon to fold. I use the slotted one we use to drain foods from oil after deep-frying. I don’t like using the spatula, and would much rather use my hands-yes you can use your hands as a giant human spatula to gently fold the batter. The flour streaks should disappear completely, and they’re pesky because they tend to settle all the way down. For this very reason, you really need to reach all the way to the bottom with your spoon or your hand when folding.

You can tell that a genoise is done even before you cake test it. The sponge tends to leave the sides as it cools telling you that I’m ready. Don’t leave it in the cake pan though. Turn the genoise out and let it cool to room temperature before you slice through it.

Part two of this post focuses on custard, and I refer here to making custard using tempered eggs, rather than custard powder. The custard I tell you about starts off rather plainly, but ends up as more of a luscious and billowy mousse-a mousseIine if you must. The idea is rather simple- you make a rich custard, thicken it with flour, then add butter in bit by bit as you would with buttercream and whip it till it is glistening and lusciously creamy. Like creme anglaise had a baby with buttercream. Brilliant right? Let’s get started.