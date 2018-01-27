As someone who doesn’t particularly follow a “healthy” diet or gravitate towards foods that are “good for you”, I can tell you this-my body, and really all our bodies, have a sort of intuition about how they would like to eat. After a night of excessive drinking, I find myself craving noodles and this could go either way-in hot, fiery stir-fries by night, or in bone-broth rich soup by day-my body knows what it wants, and right about now it’s craving some thin vermicelli noodles with this season’s lovely crisp green mangetout or sugar snap peas and a kick of chilli to bring everything together. The best part about this meal, and this happens subconsciously, is that I don’t end up using a drop of oil.
What I love about vermicelli is how much it loves to be doused in a salty-sticky soy dressing and is great with fresh greens plucked from the market and tossed into your salad bowl. Easy peasy. The peanuts and onions, cucumber, sprouts and mangetout all come together to make this a great lunch idea after a night of excessive partying.
Rice Noodle Bowl With Mangetout, Sprouts and a Chilli Dressing
Yield 2
Using a mixture of coriander and mint in this salad, as opposed to just coriander adds yet another layer to an already fantastic salad bowl. You could also add basil to the coriander and mint. Keep everything well chilled before tossing together.
Ingredients
For The Dressing
Fish sauce 2 tbsp
Lime jucie 2 tbsp
Garlic 2 cloves, crushed with the back of your knife and chopped finely
Bird’s eye chilli 1, slit lengthwise and chopped finely
Corn syrup 1 tsp or honey or any sweetener you have lying around. Sugar will do too, but to taste
For The Salad
Rice vermicelli 100g
Onion 1, thinly sliced
Salted roasted peanuts 2 tbsp, crushed
Mixture of mint and coriander leaves 1 1/2 cup, loosely packed, coarsely chopped
Beansprouts 1/3 cup
Mangetout/Snowpeas/Sugar snap peas 1/3 cup
Cucumber 1/2, sliced on a mandolin
Lime wedges to serve
Instructions
Fill a large vessel with ice cold water and add to it the chopped onion and mandolin sliced cucumbers. Set this aside.
Fill a medium saucepan with water and bring it up to a boil. Cook the rice vermicelli in the boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Drain the noodles and run them through a cold water tap. Divide it among the two bowls and set it aside.
Drain the chopped onion and cucumbers and add them to the bowls.
To the same boiling water, add the mangetout and blanch this for 1-1 1/2 minute, draining them and briskly adding them to the ice cold water to retain their green colour and crispness.
Next up, simply dunk the beansprouts into the boiling water and bring them out again, and refresh this too in the ice cold water.
Drain both mangetout and sprouts in a minute and add them to the bowls with the noodles. Top with the cucumber and mixed herbs, followed by the crushed peanuts.
Whisk all the ingredients for the dressing together in a bowl and divide the dressing between the two bowls. Serve with wedges of lime.
Leave a Reply