Rice Noodle Bowl With Mangetout, Sprouts and a Chilli Dressing

Yield 2

Using a mixture of coriander and mint in this salad, as opposed to just coriander adds yet another layer to an already fantastic salad bowl. You could also add basil to the coriander and mint. Keep everything well chilled before tossing together.

Corn syrup 1 tsp or honey or any sweetener you have lying around. Sugar will do too, but to taste

Garlic 2 cloves, crushed with the back of your knife and chopped finely

Instructions

Fill a large vessel with ice cold water and add to it the chopped onion and mandolin sliced cucumbers. Set this aside.

Fill a medium saucepan with water and bring it up to a boil. Cook the rice vermicelli in the boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Drain the noodles and run them through a cold water tap. Divide it among the two bowls and set it aside.

Drain the chopped onion and cucumbers and add them to the bowls.

To the same boiling water, add the mangetout and blanch this for 1-1 1/2 minute, draining them and briskly adding them to the ice cold water to retain their green colour and crispness.

Next up, simply dunk the beansprouts into the boiling water and bring them out again, and refresh this too in the ice cold water.

Drain both mangetout and sprouts in a minute and add them to the bowls with the noodles. Top with the cucumber and mixed herbs, followed by the crushed peanuts.

Whisk all the ingredients for the dressing together in a bowl and divide the dressing between the two bowls. Serve with wedges of lime.