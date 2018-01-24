Pork Trotters and Papdi Beans

I promised you guys more recipes with offals this year and I intend to deliver on my promise early. This recipe for pig’s feet with chorizo, tomatoes and green papdi beans was a revelation for me when I made it the first time round. Since then I’ve made it twice again to perfect the recipe. It’s super simple to make and involves a bit of pressure cooking, before you get to the slow-cooking bit. Concentrating all that sinful flavour by cooking it slowly gives you a deep, smoky, rich stew to mop up with lots of pao.

When buying pig’s feet or pork paya/trotters, ask your butcher to get all the hair off the skin because once you’re home, singeing it off is a pain, and picking up a razor to shave the hair makes me super queasy for some odd reason. When cooking trotters, you want to cook them till they are fall-off-the-bone tender. That’s how I like them. Another way of cooking pork trotters once they have been pressure-cooked, is to combine it in a diluted braise of oyster sauce, rice wine, chilli oil, and cook it low and slow. Finish with some boiled eggs and serve.

The tomatoes in this recipe are the souring agent which as we know, pork really likes. You could also use vinegar in addition to the tomato if you enjoy a more sour final result. Feel free to swap the papdi beans for any other seasonal beans. Be sure to remember that the sourness only becomes more pronounced when the dish is left to stand overnight, and so it tastes better the next day.