3 Ways With Strawberries

Do you know what happens when you hit peak strawberry season? Suddenly all you see when go out are boxes of strawberries being sold at traffic lights, fruit vendors slashing strawberry prices to tempt you to buy more, and your own parents hoarding the sweet heart-shaped fruit like they live in an underground bunker. Strawberries are great, I love, and use them more than I’d like to admit to myself, but faced with a glut of the fruit, I need them out of the house or into desserts, down the tummies of the same family friends sending these boxes to our home. Their sides are so quick to turn squidgy and spoil in the refrigerator that I don’t have the heart to keep them there very long. Here are three fast, cool ideas to use them in.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake

My annual contribution to the season’s strawberries and cream craze is a pound cake enriched with cream cheese to give it an incredible texture. Where’s the strawberry, you ask? I layer the pound batter and alternate it with strawberry compote, then bake it. It’s super simple to make, and you get that tart strawberry and moist, tightly packed crumb of sweet cake in every bite. Just like a Victoria cake, only sassier.

Print Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake Author bellyovermind Yield makes 1 8.5-inch x 4.5-inch loaf Bored of making a Victoria sponge to honour the season’s strawberries? Try this cream cheese pound loaf instead that has a ripple of fresh strawberry sauce running through it, which makes it delicious and photogenic. Ingredients Butter 110g, softened (I used President salted butter) Cream cheese 113g (I used D’Lecta cream cheese, cause Philadelphia is always expensive AF) Caster sugar 300g Vanilla extract 1/2 tbsp Eggs 3 All-purpose flour 220g Salt a generous pinch Baking powder 1/8 tsp (0.6g) Dairy cream 120g or 1/2 cup Strawberry sauce 1/3 cup (recipe below) Instructions Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Butter and line a 8.5 inch by 4.5 inch loaf tin leaving overhang to remove the loaf easily. In a bowl best together the butter and cream cheese till it is soft and creamy like icing. Add in the sugar next followed by the vanilla and continue to beat till very fluffy, for 3-4 minutes at least stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl before continuing again. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well in between additions to incorporate. In another bowl whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder. Measure out the cream in another bowl. Alternately add the flour mixture and cream mixture and beat on a low speed till just combined. Do this till you have used up all the flour and cream. Pour a third of this mixture into the loaf pan and layer on half of the strawberry sauce, then continue with a layer of cake, then another of sauce, then cake. Use a skewer to gently to swirl everything together before tapping it on the counter and transferring it to the oven to bake for 60-70 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Let the pound cakes cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and let it cool completely. To make the strawberry sauce that should just be enough for this cake, trim the tops of 150g of strawberries and crush them with your hands. Combine this in a saucepan with 1 tbsp water, 1/2 tablespoon of cornflour and 2 tbsp sugar and stir everything together over medium-high heat till thickened. Let the sauce cool as you continue with the cake.

Cape Gooseberry and Strawberry Eton Mess

Brown sugar and hazelnut meringue nests are crumbled into long glasses with strawberry compote, chopped tart cape gooseberries and whipped cream. I leave the cape gooseberries by themselves because I rather like some chopped fresh fruit in there to offset all that jam and sugar. You could also serve this as per person portions-think mini pavlova towers glistening with ruby red compote, cream and sharp cape gooseberries.

Print Cape Gooseberry and Strawberry Eton Mess Author bellyovermind Yield 6-8 servings The brown sugar hazelnut meringue nests add a toasty crunch to this Eton mess with sweet strawberry compote and tart cape gooseberries. The cream just brings it all together. Take a crack at this tonight. Ingredients For The Brown sugar hazelnut meringue nests Egg whites 4, room temperature Salt a pinch Lime juice a few drops Brown sugar 225g, pulsed Hazelnuts 45g, lightly toasted and crushed Whipping cream 1 cup, cold (non-dairy whipping cream works here too) Strawberry jam/compote/some of the sauce leftover from making the pound cake 1/4 cup Cape gooseberries 1/2 cup, pulled away from their papery skins and sliced into half to finish Instructions Preheat the oven to 140 degrees celsius and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl add in the egg whites, the pinch of salt and a few drops of lime juice. Start the hand-mixer or stand-mixer on low speed first and then increase the speed to high till the egg whites are starting to reach stiff peaks. Add the sugar a tablespoon at a time, continuing to run the blender on a medium speed till the meringue mixture is glossy and stiff again. Do this until you have used up all the sugar. Once the meringue is ready, fold in the hazelnuts and spoon these nests on the baking sheet making a slight well in the centre. Transfer to the oven and let it bake for just over an hour or until the meringues are golden. Let the meringues cool in the oven itself after they are done. Don’t be in a rush to pull them out. Whip the dairy cream over an ice bath using a hand whisk or run a hand blender through the cold non-dairy whipping cream till it is stiff. To assemble, crush some of the meringue nests in a tall glass, followed by a thin layer of strawberry jam/sauce. Add another layer of crushed meringue, then finish with a layer of whipped cream and sliced cape gooseberries. Serve immediately.

Yoghurt Panna Cotta with Crushed Strawberries

When working with powdered gelatin, always be prepared. Never let the dairy mixture come to a boil with the gelatin still inside as this will kill the gelatin’s strength to set the liquid. The rule of thumb that I like to follow for panna cotta is usually 1 tsp powdered gelatin for every cup of liquid, so halve the recipe accordingly.