Spinach and Leek Béchamel With Poached Eggs

The girls grew up eating mac and cheese, and a lot of it. At 16, they would turn their noses up at a table full of nutritious Indian food every other night in favour of the gloopy white stuff. Mum always worried that they’d go to bed hungry, so she would slink away and get started on a roux, and just like magic, there’d be mac and cheese. The startling frequency with which it was being requested made her put her foot down. It was far from healthy, all that béchamel-she hadn’t raised us on milk and flour, but rather on malai and Sindhi kadhi.

Bechamel was one of the first things I learned to make in the kitchen and I frankly remember thinking how bloody boring and bland it was. Like, it didn’t hold a candle to any of the other mother sauces like velouté and hollandaise that at least tasted of something other than thickened milk with cheese. With time obviously, I understood that béchamel is more a vehicle for flavours rather than a finished result, and today I can’t imagine a lasagne without béchamel or a croque sandwich without my trusty white sauce. To further make you understand just how glorious béchamel can be, think about Julia Child’s genius way of making garlicky mashed potatoes-it relies on the potato mash being combined with garlicky béchamel over low heat. Amazing, right? Need more proof? My friend Aysha and her mum’s fabulous blog Malabar Tea Room has a recipe for a Chicken and Rice Casserole that is wonderful this time of the year.

I’m trying to pitch béchamel for breakfast today. Might be a hard sell in this healthy-ish world, but I’m a cheat meal for breakfast kind of guy (do you know that it takes nearly 2 tablespoons of hot hot oil to get those perfect lacy fried egg edges?) For this recipe I’ve flavoured my white sauce with leek-my favourite alium, spinach and young garlic. Then there’s this perfect poached egg that goes on top with chilli flakes and toast on the side for dipping. It’s like breakfast chip and dip, only this way is better cause you get to Instagram piercing your poached eggs, duh.