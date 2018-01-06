Flourless Chocolate Cake In A Bain-Marie

Author bellyovermind

Yield makes 1 7-inch cake

Baking this chocolate cake in a Bain Marie results in a rich texture that’s something of a cross between a dense cake and a very light pudding. The centre is almost-molten and best left slightly under-baked for a fudgy result.

Instructions

Line the bottom of a 7-inch springform cake pan with baking paper. Prepare for the Bain Marie by putting a tray at the bottom of the oven and preheat the oven to 130 degrees Celsius. We want to bake this cake low and slow because it’s quite gentle. Put a kettle of water to heat and begin.

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in 10-15 second spurts in a microwave oven until the chocolate is luxuriously smooth. Then, add in the rum and the coffee and stir. If the chocolate seizes up, keep stirring while splashing in little by little of the warm milk until the chocolate is smooth once again. Set aside.

In another bowl, add in the yolks, vanilla and the sugar and using an electric hand-mixer, beat these together till it is thick, pale and looks creamy- sabayon consistency.

Beat the egg whites in yet another bowl with the hand-mixer low at first and faster as you go till the egg whites have tripled in volume and hold stiff peaks.

Add a third of the egg whites to the yolk mixture with a third of the chocolate mixture and fold everything in with a light hand using a spatula. Do this two more times till all the egg whites and the chocolate mixture has been used.

Whip the dairy cream over an ice bath till almost-stiff. Sift over the cocoa powder, and finally again with a light hand fold everything together.

Carefully pour this mixture into the cake pan and place inside the roasting tin. Pour the hot water from the kettle into the roasting tray and let it the cake bake in this Bain Marie for 35-40 minutes. A skewer inserted into the centre of the cake should not come out completely clean but with a wee bit of the chocolate mixture.

Once the cake is done, take the entire Bain Marie setting out, cake and all, mitts on and carefully place on a counter where you should let it cool like this inside the Bain marie for 15 minutes before taking the cake out and letting it cool completely.

Serve with custard or vanilla ice cream.