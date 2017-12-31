Honey Cake With Orange and Coriander Seeds

I can’t think of a better way to go out in 2017 than with a slice of cake. Eating sweet would signify a sweet year ahead, but since I’m on a hiatus from the frosted, tiered extravagant stuff for a bit, something different will have to do, and this cake is excellent.

Bearing some resemblance to a Lekach, the traditional Jewish honey cake made for Rosh Hashanah, this cake is made with a combination of milled wheat flour/Atta, almond meal and good quality honey of course. A dense honey cake needn’t be too sweet, nor does it need a terribly sweet glaze on top, and by taking a page from Gill Meller’s amazing book Gather, I worked coriander seeds into both cake and glaze to cut through the sweetness.

It works like magic-just the aroma of coriander seeds, orange juice and honey smells like they were always meant to be together. Once baked and drenched in golden sticky syrup and left overnight, you’ll come back to a cake that tastes spectacular, almost as if the cake was maturing or getting better with age. Be warned though, this cake is still quite heavy, and falls under the more celebratory cakes you make this time of the year. A slice of this with bitter coffee would be heavenly right about now.

Note: Be careful not to overwork the flour mixture here and gently fold by hand rather than with an electric mixer towards the end. You cannot substitute ground coriander powder for freshly toasted and ground coriander seeds. It’s just not the same.