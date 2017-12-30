Rani or Pan-Fried Bream Fish With Rice Wine and Soy

I regret learning about the Italian-American Feast Of The Seven Fishes so late in my life. Imagine a seafood feast for Christmas Eve with family where you fry like a gazillion rings of squid or shrimp and serve that mini crackling golden mountain alongside some wine and garlic-heavy pasta vongole or clams/mussels with spaghetti. That sounds like something I’d totally be up for Christmas or not. Next year, I’m going to hang up the roast, the spuds and all to bring home some fresh catch, probably fire up the barbie, and get some clams nice and smokey on the grill.

Since New Year’s Eve is up next and we’re all probably bursting at the seams now with fruitcake and good glogg, a whole fish seems the perfect way to end a rather harrowing year. I’ve always been very fond of Chinese fish, roasted, grilled or steamed and this recipe is proof of how good something so simple can be. One important ingredient in this recipe is Shao Hsing wine, and I strongly suggest you go out and invest in a bottle of this. It doesn’t cost much and adds so much more in terms of that authentic flavour to your Chinese food.

The recipe is quite simple. You pan-fry some good fish for a few minutes on each side and pour over the mixture of rice wine and soy, then finish with herbs. That’s it. In this case I used bream fish, also locally referred to as red snapper or rose snapper/ Rani fish, and it tasted spectacular.