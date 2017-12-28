Mastering The Beranbaum White Velvet Cake With French Chocolate Buttercream

Author bellyovermind

Yield 1 9-inch cake

You can also bake this cake quite easily as cupcakes. They are really quite incredible and will turn out better than most shop-bought cupcakes available right now.

Cake flour 1 3/4 cup, flour sifted onto a sheet of newspaper and then weighed to be 200g (make cake flour at home by replacing 2 tbsp of all-purpose flour with 2 tbsp cornflour for every cup of flour you have to use in the recipe)

Instructions

For the Beranbaum white velvet, begin by heating your oven to 180 degrees celsius and setting a rack away from the top and closer to the bottom of the oven to allow for even circulation of heat for the cake.

Butter and flour a 9-inch cake pan and set this aside.

Lightly whisk together your egg whites with 3 tbsp of the milk and the vanilla. Set this aside.

In a bowl, carefully tip in the sifted flour together with the caster sugar, baking powder and salt. Using an electric hand mixer, stir everything together for just under a minute. If using a stand mixer, half of that time should be enough.

Add in the butter and all the remaining milk and on a medium-high speed, let the hand mixer go on for about 3 minutes till the moisture has been distributed evenly throughout and the whole batter begins to look smooth. If using a stand mixer, start on low speed for 30 seconds and raise the speed to medium and let everything go for 1 1/2 minutes till smooth.

Stop and scrape down the bowl. Now in two parts, add in the egg white and milk mixture and beat on medium high using a hand mixer for just under a minute before adding in the second half of the egg whites and milk. Beat again for just under a minute. If using a stand mixer, keep stirring on low speed between the additions of the egg white and milk mixture and increase the speed to medium-high for 30 seconds each time. Make sure to scrape down the bowl between additions.

Stop and scrape the cake mixture into the pan, only 2/3rds full and even the top of the cake by patting down on the cake with your hands by wetting them first, or by using a spatula.

Bake the cake for 30-40 minutes till the top has browned well. You can tell that your cake is done by doing the following tests- when a skewer is inserted into the centre of the cake, it should come out clean. When the cake is gently pressed down, it should spring back and if you set the cake down after you bring it out of the oven, put your ear to the cake and if it is making snap, crackle sounds, there’s still some more time left for the cake. Overbaking this cake (not burning) is always safer than undertaking it, which will result in a pasty or a very dense crumb.

Ten minutes out of the oven, run a knife around the cake’s edges and invert onto a cooling rack to let it cool completely. Only frost the cake when cool.

For the buttercream, cut the butter into cubes. The butter should hold their shape when cut, but still not be icy cold. At least 10 degrees lesser than room temperature.

Combine the sugar and water in a saucepan and place over medium high heat. Right after you do this, add the yolks to a metal bowl with the salt and whisk until the egg yolks are no longer a startling yellow and instead look pale, but creamy.

The sugar syrup must reach soft ball stage which is one step up from thread stage. This is used when making Italian meringues, fudge candy, pralines, etc. The temperature that must be recorded at soft ball stage is 113-114 degrees celsius.

When the sugar syrup reaches this temperature, with the motor of your mixer, still running for the egg yolks and salt, very slowly and from the edge drizzle in the sugar syrup, drop by drop, then faster and in a steady trickle as you do for oil in mayo. Only increase the speed of your mixer to high once all the sugar syrup has been incorporated. Let this go on for about 10 minutes on high or until the bowl starts to feel cool to touch.

Reduce the speed and add in the butter piece by piece into the mixture beating well after each addition. Finish with the vanilla and the melted chocolate and coffee mixture and once again beat until smooth. French buttercream doesn’t like heat too much so transfer to the refrigerator until you prep the cake for frosting.

Torte the top of the cake if it has domed and equally slice the cake into two layers. Place one layer on a cake board set on top of a turntable and spread some the frosting generously on top. Repeat with the second layer and again spread the frosting on top and on the sides to compact any loose crumbs. Transfer to a refrigerator to coil the cake for 15-30 minutes at least before finishing with the final layer of cream around the cake. Use a spatula dipped in hot water and cleaned between passes to even the finishing of the cake.

For the chocolate glaze on top, heat 1/4 cup cream and 2 tbsp golden syrup or corn syrup and pour over 3/4 cup dark chocolate chopped into very small pieces or an equal amount of chocolate chips. Stir in a pinch of salt and whisk together till smooth. Place in the refrigerator 10-15 minutes before pouring over the also refrigerated cake. Let it drip down the sides and refrigerate again.