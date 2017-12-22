A Monaco Crack Pie

Author bellyovermind

Yield 1 22-cm in diameter pie

This updated version of the crack pie isn’t as sweet as a regular crack pie, nor does it have the oat cookie base like the Milk Bar version. It’s the perfect salty-sweet combination with a salty Monaco top held together with sweet custard and a coconut pie base.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius and line a 22cm pie dish or a cake pan. Combine all the ingredients for the pie base in a bowl roughly with your hands until the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs and press into the base of the cake pan.

Bake in the oven for 7-8 minutes or till the top is very lightly coloured. You mustn’t be concerned with the fact that it’s not cooked all the way through because it will return to the oven again. Take it out of the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.

Over a low flame, heat the butter and cream in a small saucepan until the butter has melted completely. Whisk together the sugars and milk powder together and set aside.

Add to the butter and cream mixture the two eggs, the vanilla essence, orange zest with a pinch of salt and whisk together. Add this mixture to the sugars and milk powder and lightly whisk. You don’t want to pack too much air into this mixture.

Cover the top of the coconut base with overlapping Monaco biscuits and pour over the custard making sure to cover all the biscuits. Transfer to the oven carefully and bake for 45 minutes or until the custard has set with just a light wobble at the centre, just like a cheesecake.

Note that the top of the crack pie tends to colour too quickly, so check within the first ten to fifteen minutes if you need to cook the pie with an aluminium foil on. When done, let the pie cool completely before serving, or refrigerate.