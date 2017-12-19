Mapo Aubergine Rice Bowl

Far from the real deal served in the Sichuan province of China, my inauthentic version of the Mapo Tofu with Aubergine might be frowned upon, but you have to taste this to believe how good it is. Disclaimer-you may have to open up a few jars or take a trip down to a gourmet food store near you for some of these ingredients, but I’ll do my best to guide you through them.

The Mapo aubergine’s base is chilli oil. This means that your end result will also be slightly oily, but ridiculously delicious. Making this chilli oil with sediment is easy, and I make quite a large batch of it to use in my Chinese cooking. My recipe can be found here. However, if you’re more content with using a shop bought chilli oil, look out for the red lidded jar with a grumpy old woman on it. That’s the real MSG-ed up, delicious chilli oil with chilli sediment that will make a superb mapo.

The second important thing too keep in mind is the use of Sichuan peppercorns. You need to use them here, and quite a bit of it too. Lightly toss the peppercorns and fill a pepper mill with the Sichuan peppercorns you’ve bought and keep ready. Next up, shiitake mushrooms.

We’re going to make a ragu-style base for this vegetarian Chinese dish, and so we want there to be tons of umami at the end when the aubergines break into a silken mush. To ensure this, I use shiitake mushrooms two-ways. Buy a packet of dried shiitake mushrooms that weigh 100g in total. Blitz a little less than half of these into a fine powder. This is GOLD-naturally occuring MSG, this dried mushroom powder adds depth and umami to anything it touches. I use both this powder, as well as refreshed shiitake mushrooms to flavour my mapo base.

The final two things on your checklist-I assume you’re already tired of all these exotic ingredients-are Doubanjiang/Toban djan/Chilli bean sauce and Black bean sauce. I insist that both these be from Lee Kum Kee. I’ve tried the black bean sauce from Ong’s and Woh Hup and they don’t hold a candle to the Lee Kum Kee bottles. That’s it. Now head home and make this.