The days leading up to Christmas are filled with a jolly amount of eating. With a roast to look forward to only few days away, you’d think we were more conservative about what we eat before the big day, but we aren’t. However, this year I decided to sub at least one of my meals with something green, but not in the way you know it. This time last year if you remember, I was gushing about hara chana (green chickpeas) and ponkh (tender jowar and wheat seeds) that become available in the winters and in that window of time, you must snatch up these sweet grains by the kilo if you can. Not only are they perhaps the season’s most nutritious offering, but they taste absolutely delicious.

My ponkh Tabbouleh obviously subs ponkh for bulgur or cracked wheat and is eaten cold once the flavours of tomatoes, onion and parsley have been left alone for some time to marinate. Subbing a smaller grain for something slightly bigger and with more bite to it makes this a hearty salad. Chopping your herbs uniformly and with a sharp knife is important when making a tabbouleh, as is the use of parsley. Using flat leaf parsley instead of the curly variety is better for this tabbouleh, but because I know it can be a pain to track down sometimes, you can sub it. Since you can only find ponkh between the months of November and February, I suggest you make this today.