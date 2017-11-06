Nigella’s Rose and Pepper Pavlova

You don’t know what a kitchen disaster really looks like till you’ve messed up a particularly big batch of meringue. Wee bit of yolk in there, whites aren’t at room temperature, an unclean pan, overbeating by just a minute—whatever the reason may be for your meringue not beating up to a stiff peak, you have to unfortunately start all over again. There’s no saving the liquid mess that’s left behind with from a failed meringue. It must be binned.

My somewhat old-fashioned kitchen is still not equipped with a stand mixer for lack of space or economical reasons, but my sturdy, high voltage hand mixer does the job quite well. It’s not the breeze that the KitchenAid promises, but I like that I put a bit of muscle in there, and standing over it ensures that I control the speed, which doesn’t result in any over-mixing.

For a successful meringue, the process begins when you separate your eggs. Cold eggs separate better, so separate the yolks from the whites when cold and let the whites come to room temperature . The pavlova I’ve made here uses just the egg whites. Any bits of yolk will cause your meringue to fail, and so by using a packet of EggsUp liquid egg whites, I eliminate the risk of there being any streaks of yellow yolk in my albumin. Room temperature liquid egg whites were whipped stiff, sugar was added bit by bit, increasing my speed ever so slightly till they held peaks. At this stage, cornflour, an acid, and any flavouring agents are added in, folded through, and tipped neatly onto a baking tray and transferred to a preheating oven. That’s it! A pavlova couldn’t be easier to make, provided you follow the recipe to the T.

This particular recipe is adapted from Nigella’s new cookbook, At My Table. Delicate rose water and black pepper make this meringue different from the others. In my opinion, a teeth-jarringly sweet meringue without something to cut through falls flat for me. I top the meringue with fresh figs, whipped cream, rose petals and blanched pistachios. I blanch them so that they can slip out of their papery skins and grace the dessert with its true, vibrant green colour.

You could swap out the whipped cream for another delicious Nigella recipe of Syllabubed yoghurt which is made by whisking together 3/4 cup greek yoghurt (I prefer Epigamia and Caro) with 1-2 tablespoons of red wine, a generous tablespoon of honey, zest of one orange and a pinch of cinnamon. Whisk till smooth and pour over the pavlova, letting it drip down the sides. Ensure that the pavlova base is properly cold before topping it with any cream or fruit.