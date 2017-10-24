Pumpkin Rendang

Pinning down a good Rendang recipe on the internet can be a daunting task because there are as many versions as there are Malay homes, but since it’s full blown turmeric season here in India, I thought it necessary to make one. Rendang is first and foremost a non-vegetarian dish wherein the meat is stewed in coconut milk and a well-toasted spice paste for some time until the whole mixture thickens and coats the meat. I wanted to pull off a vegetarian version sans potatoes or jackfruit and the first thing I thought of was pumpkin. Pumpkin’s sweet flesh would taste delicious with the fiery hot lemongrass, turmeric and chilli of the spice paste. The timing was perfect too since this would be the eve of the 3rd #VirtualPumpkinParty by Sara Cornelius of the blog Cake Over Steak, and this seemed like a great dish to bring to the table.

In order to cook down the coconut milk without letting it catch, It is very important to keep stirring, and then to stop at a point when you feel that any more stirring will cause the pumpkin to disintegrate. This last bit is inevitable, but you can try your best to keep the pumpkin’s shape intact by using a fish spatula to lift and fold instead of stirring with a wooden spoon. The second thing to keep in mind is to use a non-stick pan to make this, so that even when you’re not stirring, the coconut milk isn’t burning at the bottom.

Toasting the spice paste is super duper important and you’ll have to do this for an easy 7-8 minutes, constantly flattening it out against the base of the pan and bringing it together again till the paste doesn’t have any rawness to it. This cooking of the spice paste is really what concentrates all the heady Asian flavours that then are ready to be diluted the second the coconut milk and water hit the pan.

For this recipe I’ve used both freshly grated turmeric as well as turmeric leaves. You could leave out the latter, but I strongly suggest you don’t. It’s those subtle differences that make all the difference when it comes to Asian flavours I find. It is for this very reason that I’ve used a mix of ginger, galangal, as well as turmeric because I’m building up layers of flavour.