Everyone is all too familiar with heavy Sindhi breakfasts like Dal Pakwan that borders on chaat with its many chutney-ed toppings and ghee-laden Koki, but its the lighter everyday staples that go unnoticed such as Seyal Dabal. A breakfast of bread or pav soaked in the simplest of tomato gravies, it comes together in a cinch. Born out of necessity I suppose, seyal dabal is usually made with bread that’s leftover and much like panzanella, it absorbs flavour and moisture to transform into something totally different and delicious.

Every Sindhi household has their own take on the seyal dabal. Some play with the tempering ingredients while others will add an extra dry spice that usually compliments their other tomato gravies. It is a well-known fact that good seyal dabal is made with fluffy pav that soaks up all that tomatoey goodness very well, but we tend to ignore this and add whatever stale bread that’s been out and neglected in the kitchen.

In the Gulabani household, we have a few set rules about our Seyal Dabal. We only use grated tomatoes, complete with all its juices so we don’t miss out on a drop of that tomatoey flavour. There’s no ginger, garlic or onion used, though both the maternal and paternal sides of my family have recipes that would use either one. I prefer to keep them out so that my seyal dabal doesn’t end up tasting like my aloo ki sabzi (same tomato gravy, but with ginger). The dry spices used are just a touch of turmeric and red chilli powder for colour and some spice.