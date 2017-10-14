The Carrot Cake Conundrum

Every year, weeks before my birthday, mum and I work like house elves busying ourselves with a cake that must out-do last year’s. Blueprints are drawn and cake elements are discussed — sponge, soak, frosting, drizzle, add-ins, if any — it’s a lot of work, and we grab it by the horns and really get into it. In 2016, we made a Momofuku carrot cake for my birthday, which if you’re aware, has many elements to it. A lighter carrot cake sponge, liquid cheesecake filling, baked carrot cake crumbs, and a soak is all layered using sturdy OHP sheets. Topping that was going to be tough.

Now to say that I’m a bit of a nerd when it comes to carrot cake would be an understatement. My obsession with this rustic spice cake goes back many years to when I first started baking. It was a Rachel Allen recipe for carrot cake that I’d make religiously because it was made with brown sugar and carrots that weren’t finely grated. I have since perfected this recipe and it’s still my go-to teatime loaf because the molasses in the brown sugar and warm wintry spices are a perfect match. While I never wished to replace this recipe with a new one, I do feel that when updating a recipe to a layer cake, this kind of carrot cake falls short.

When I set out to look for variations of carrot cake that would be worthy of an indulgent tiered beauty, I learned a surprising number of things about the cake itself. For one, like Nigella points out, it’s a cake made by Venetian Jews and the medieval recipe is gluten and lactose-free. The cake is rather flat when baked and uses ground almonds, dried fruit, carrots and rum. It’s a delicious cake no doubt, with that magical almond crumb I have come to adore, but it doesn’t taste like the carrot cake we so conventionally know and love.

Some things are sacrosanct to a carrot cake, like the use of oil instead of butter. Oil gives the cakes a fluffy texture, whereas with butter, these cakes end up more rich and heavy. Since you can’t really cream ingredients in a carrot cake, my tip is to emulsify the wet ingredients first with a hand-mixer before you add the carrots and other dry ingredients. This produces a superior final product.

At a friend’s birthday recently, when a carrot cake was cut instead of the boring chocolate option, I tasted exactly what I was looking for. Here was a carrot cake, which on cutting, couldn’t hold its crumbs together. Each soft, brown, ultra-moist crumb tumbled when sliced and tasted of good quality cinnamon and walnuts. The absence of the finely grated carrot you spot when you cut into a carrot cake came as a surprise, but going by taste, the carrots were very much there. I set out to replicate everything I had loved about this particular spice cake.

When I was zeroing in on recipes, three stood out as good contenders. Dorie Greenspan’s version which added coconut to keep the cake moist, Grandma Barb’s carrot cake recipe which used carrots grated in three different textures, which are then macerated in brown sugar and finished with buttermilk, and the last, a classic carrot cake recipe from The Silver Palate, which uses cooked carrots and pineapple. The last one piqued my interest because it claimed that cooking the carrots down before adding it to the cake made the batter super moist. Add to this coconut as well as pineapple, I started to see how this could be a worthy contender.

When I baked each of these, Grandma Barb’s version was a revelation. The use of buttermilk and bicarb made this the lightest carrot cake I had tasted. Similar to my banana bread recipe, it was moist, but while it was a winner as a teatime loaf, it failed as a layer cake. Dorie Greenspan’s cake had coconut which made this cake more delicious than my standard loaves of carrot cake, but it was still somewhat lacking in the moist department. I needed less chew, more velvet per bite, and the last recipe was just that. It’s surprising how one of the oldest recipes can be such a winner. Its indulgent ingredient list can be quite daunting at first, but it’s phenomenal in terms of taste. First published in 1979, the Silver Palate carrot cake recipe is all set to make a comeback. I can’t ignore its similarity to a hummingbird cake is what makes it so special, and I cant think of a better recipe than this one to go with a zesty cream cheese frosting.