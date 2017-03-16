Belly Over Mind

The final few spells of heavy rain have ensured that I’m cooped up in a corner of my room flipping through cookery books, cleaning up my prop closet, ...
Achari Guava
Buttermilk and Beer: Understanding Onion Rings
How far will you go to perfect that resounding crunch? Is a double or a single dredge in flour the way to go for the perfect onion ring cover? Can the ...
Bale Muruku or Coorgi Banana Fritters
I’m not going to lie- I spent all weekend moping about the fact that I didn’t have something of a gameplan for the future. I may have also wanted to ...
The Carrot Cake Conundrum
Every year, weeks before my birthday, mum and I work like house elves busying ourselves with a cake that must out-do last year’s. Blueprints are drawn and cake elements are discussed — sponge, soak, frosting, drizzle, add-ins, if any — it’s a lot of work, and we grab it by the horns and really get…
Applesauce Cake
Around this time every year, when most of the world revels in the sights and sounds of fall, Mumbai continues to suffer an identity crisis, often swinging between very humid, hot, and occasionally, like today, murky and overcast. Things could go either way from here- the clouds could switch filters to a lovely gold, bathing…
The Closet Sweep: Pearl Barley and Red Rice
I bring home some of the craziest things from the farmers’ market, and often after I’ve used them once, I don’t use them again for say, another six months? This drives my mum up a wall, and occasionally, me when I’m rummaging through our pantry and can’t find an ingredient. At any point there are…
Three Super Recipes To Try With A Packet Of Frozen Prawns
While freshly caught seafood is the more sustainable way forward, you’ve got to admit that a frozen packet now and then has definitely come in handy to fix a meal. The ease of thawing a packet of ready seafood and tossing it in a pan can be a real lifesaver when time is of the…
Nuoc Cham Chicken Lollipops
We’re all rained in and there’s only so much hot chai and aloo pakoda I can have before I start to lose my mind. The leftover oil from deep-frying pakodas has been decanted and will sit on the counter, perfectly good for cooking later. The problem is that I suddenly have more time on my…