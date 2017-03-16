Skip links

Belly Over Mind

A recipe blog that pushes the boundaries of what the home cook can do with local and seasonal produce

Header Right

Achari Guava

Achari Guava

The final few spells of heavy rain have ensured that I’m cooped up in a corner of my room flipping through cookery books, cleaning up my prop closet, ...

Read More

The Silver Palate Carrot Cake 2

The Carrot Cake Conundrum

Every year, weeks before my birthday, mum and I work like house elves busying ourselves with a cake that must out-do last year’s. Blueprints are drawn and cake elements are discussed — sponge, soak, frosting, drizzle, add-ins, if any — it’s a lot of work, and we grab it by the horns and really get…

Read More

Applesauce Cake

Applesauce Cake

Around this time every year, when most of the world revels in the sights and sounds of fall, Mumbai continues to suffer an identity crisis, often swinging between very humid, hot, and occasionally, like today, murky and overcast. Things could go either way from here- the clouds could switch filters to a lovely gold, bathing…

Read More

Roasted Tomatoes With Sweet Limes and Red Rice

The Closet Sweep: Pearl Barley and Red Rice

I bring home some of the craziest things from the farmers’ market, and often after I’ve used them once, I don’t use them again for say, another six months? This drives my mum up a wall, and occasionally, me when I’m rummaging through our pantry and can’t find an ingredient. At any point there are…

Read More

Prawns and Rosé Spaghetti

Three Super Recipes To Try With A Packet Of Frozen Prawns

While freshly caught seafood is the more sustainable way forward, you’ve got to admit that a frozen packet now and then has definitely come in handy to fix a meal. The ease of thawing a packet of ready seafood and tossing it in a pan can be a real lifesaver when time is of the…

Read More

Nuoc Cham Chicken Lollipops

Nuoc Cham Chicken Lollipops

We’re all rained in and there’s only so much hot chai and aloo pakoda I can have before I start to lose my mind. The leftover oil from deep-frying pakodas has been decanted and will sit on the counter, perfectly good for cooking later. The problem is that I suddenly have more time on my…

Read More

More Recipes